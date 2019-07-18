£1,000 reward offered to try and catch rapist on run from open prison near Boston

A £1,000 reward has been offered to find a rapist who has been the run from an open prison near Boston for more than two weeks.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information given that leads to the arrest of Stephen Tierney, 39.

Tierney did not return to HMP North Sea Camp on Wednesday July 3 and has been missing ever since. His last sighting was in Boston on that day.

Lincolnshire Police has warned the public not to approach Tierney, who is described as posing a medium risk of violence.

Tierney is around 5’7, small build, brown / ginger hair, with a tattoo saying “wrist” on his right arm.

He was last seen in Boston Market Place on Wednesday July 3.

He may have used public transport to travel to Lincoln. Tierney has connections to Northamptonshire and London.

Police have been Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, and Nottinghamshire forces, as well as British Transport Police to try and trace Tierney.

Anyone with any information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with the line open 24/7, 365 days a year, or use the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.