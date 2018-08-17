£420,000 grant for project helping those with drug and alcohol addiction in Boston

People suffering with drug and alcohol addiction in Boston are to get extra support thanks to a £420,000 grant from the National Lottery.

The money has been awarded to an addiction recovery charity called Double Impact to deliver a ‘challenging’ four-year project to support people in the Boston area.

The project aims to work closely with other providers in the area to help people to recover from addiction, help them to gain new skills and qualifications, to have increased confidence about their future, and feel more connected to their local community.

It will offer personal development and peer support groups, accredited mentoring and other training. It will also and provide drug and alcohol awareness training to members of the community - such as family members and local employers.

Steve Youdell, Double Impact operations director said “We are absolutely delighted to have received this award which will allow us to build on the work we are already doing in partnership with Addaction on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council (LCC).

“We have set out to attract investment into this area in order to provide additional opportunities and choices for people experiencing or effected by substance misuse and dependency.

“We hope to build on our existing profile in Boston and intend the new service to be quickly established and visible in the local communities. We see our project as an asset for the people of Boston.

“Our new service will help people to build and sustain the benefits they have gained from existing drug and alcohol treatment and develop different futures for themselves and those around them.

“We anticipate that this will be a challenging project but an incredibly worthwhile one and we are looking forward to seeing the difference that this additional investment will make to the whole community.”

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for adult care and community health and wellbeing at LCC, said: “This extra funding will build on the work being done in Boston to help those people who are in drug treatment programmes to move forward positively with their lives.

“We know that there can be complex factors which have led to drug use, and that by supporting people with these, they are more likely to be able to live drug-free.”

Mark Purvis, England deputy director at the Big Lottery Fund, said: “We’re proud to be funding this project, which puts people in the driving seat to address challenges in their lives. Thanks to National Lottery players, Double Impact Services will reach more people with alcohol and drug addictions, helping them to learn new skills, gain confidence and support others in similar situations.”

Implementation of the project in Boston is due to start in September, with beneficiaries coming through the door before the end of 2018.