Advice issued after rise in van break-ins

Police in Boston have issued advice following a ‘recent increase in the number of van break-ins in the area’.

A poster has been issued through the Lincs Alert messaging system, which says that the majority of incidents pertain to work/contracts vehicles.

The poster warns that criminals ‘have targeted vehicles in this area’ and asks residents to report anything suspicious to the 101 number, 999 in an emergency or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It offers a number of security tips including removing all tools from the van overnight, ensuring it is locked and windows are shut, keeping possessions out of sight, parking close to a building or hedge to restrict access and parking in a lit area covered by CCTV.