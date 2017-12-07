Alleged thieves set to go on trial at crown court

A man and woman accused of taking part in a burglary at a house in Boston will go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Arkadiusz Arlak, 33, denied two charges of burglary at an address in Spilsby Road, Boston, when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

It is alleged Arlak, of Fydell Street, Boston, stole a microwave and jewellery to a value unknown from the property between 17 September and 3 October, this year.

Arlak is also accused of taking a bicycle from the garage of the same property in Spilsby Road between the same dates.

Kataryzna Golik-Szpura, 55, also of Fydell Street, Boston, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of burglary.

It is alleged Golik-Szpura stole an Epson printer from the same house in Spilsby Road between 17 September and 3 October, this year.

Both defendants entered their not guilty pleas via Polish interpreters and confirmed their nationalities as Polish.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 8 May next year.

The trial is expected to last two days.

Both defendants were granted bail until they next appear at Lincoln Crown Court.

A third defendant has pleaded guilty to his role in the burglary and will be sentenced at a later date.