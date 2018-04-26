Appeal after scooter stolen from communal garage

Police have launched an appeal for information after a mobility scooter was stolen from a communal garage in Witham Green, in Boston.

Officers say the incident took place overnight between 4pm on April 23 and 11.30am on April 24.

The scooter is a silver TGA breeze S scooter with a basket on the front and was taken along with the charger.

They say the scooter looks similar to that pictured and may have been moved possibly into a waiting vehicle.

Information to: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.ukor non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 165 of April 24.

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.