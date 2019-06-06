Attacker detained indefinitely after leaving victim with horrific stomach injuries in Boston town centre stabbing, court is told

An attacker armed with a knife left a man with an horrific life-threatening stomach injury when he stabbed him in a Boston street, Lincoln Crown Court was told yesterday.

Rafal Grochoski knifed Michael Munn during a confrontation in West Street, leaving Mr Munn with part of his intestine hanging out.

Grochowski initially lashed out at Mr Munn with his fist, but then shouted that he was going to kill Mr Munn and went on to stab him in the stomach.

He was detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act by the judge at the hearing

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said the two men knew each and had previously spoken without any animosity between them until they saw each other in the early hours of 14 April this year.

Mr Howes told the court "This was an unprovoked attack with a knife.

"Mr Munn spent the evening out in Boston.

"Some time after 2 am he was walking with others down West Street heading away from the town centre. His night had been uneventful and trouble-free.

"During his journey he encountered the defendant. He had no trouble with the defendant in the past nor had he seen him earlier that night."

Mr Howes said that Grochowski swore at Mr Munn and then hit him to the left eye. Mr Munn tried to diffuse the situation and was shocked when Grochowski said he was going to kill him.

Mr Munn began to walk away only for Grochowski to stab him in the stomach.

Mr Howes said "Mr Munn knew he had received a stomach injury. He saw his intestines hanging out of his stomach."

Grochowski left the scene and friends of Mr Munn went to his assistance and called the emergency services. The victim was taken to the Pilgrim Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery which saved his life.

Mr Munn spent eight days in hospital and has continued to suffer psychologically as a result of the incident.

When Grochowski was arrested he denied he was involved in the stabbing.

But in court Grochowski, 21, of Willoughby Road, Boston, admitted a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Psychiatrist Dr Gillian Bennett, in evidence, said that Grochowski has been diagnosed as suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

""It is quite clear from reports prior to the offence that he was mentally unwell. My view is that he was mentally ill at the time of committing this offence. "

Grochowski was ordered to be detained indefinitely in a psychiatric unit after Judge John Pini QC made an order under the 1983 Mental Health Act.

Judge Pini, passing sentence, told Grochowski: "Mr Munn suffered a life threatening injury at your hands. If it had not been for the medical intervention he would have died.

"Were it not for the mental illness you were suffering from at the time I would be imposing a very substantial prison sentence for this."