Banned driver who gave false details warned: Do it again and you face prison

A 27 YEAR old disqualified driver who gave the police a false name and address in an attempt to evade arrest, has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work for the community and warned he faces imprisonment if he does it again.

Florin Ghiorghi, now living in Ipswich but at the time was in Edwin Street, Boston, admitted driving whilst disqualified, without insurance or a test certificate and obstructing the police when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said police stopped Ghiorghi in his Ford Focus at 12.45am on August 28 on the A16 at Boston, because he had a headlight out, discovered the car had no insurance or MOT certificate and the driver, who was Ghiorghi, gave a false name and address.

She said that as Ghiorghi was the registered keeper, they established it was him who was driving and he admitted he had been banned from driving just 18 days before and had lied because he was afraid of getting into trouble.

The magistrates told him it had been a 'serious offence', particularly as he had been disqualified only two weeks when he committed these offences.

He was banned from driving for a year and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and was fined a total of £160 and ordered to pay costs and charges of £170.