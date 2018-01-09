Body found in hunt for missing Spalding woman

The body of a female has been located on a beach at Minsmere Nature Reserve in Suffolk today is believed to be that of a missing Spalding woman.

It follows a call from a member of the RSPB at about 9.50am.

Formal identification of the female body is due to take place, but the body is believed to be that of 54-year-old Carol Smalley, from the Spalding area, reported missing on Wednesday January 3.

Carol’s next of kin have been informed of this development.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file for the coroner will now be prepared.