Boston businessman acts after vandals wreck town centre plant display

A Boston businessman who stepped in to clear up mindless vandalism in the town centre has called on others to do the same.

Chris Taylor was leaving his office at Taylor Made Services in Pump Square early yesterday when he saw that a tiered plant display in Petticoat Lane, near Oldrids, had been overturned.

The vandalised planter

So he armed himself with a brush and dustpan to clean up the - and his action has been praised by a leading Boston councillor who says his actions show that everyone can help to try and keep the town looking good.

Mr Taylor sprung into action after the act of 'pure vandalism' that resulted in the damage.

And after clearing up the mess, he then spoke to Neamlea Nurseries, of Spalding who donated some flowers which he and a member of his team then planted up.

He said: “All the soil and plants had come out over the floor and people were walking past it and I thought some might walk through it and tramp it down. So I went back to my office and got a brush and dustpan, righted the plant holder and cleaned the mess up and refilled it. I think it had only been planted up the week before, but unfortunately the plants had been out of the soil and I think they had died.”

Flowers back in the planter

Chris posted what he had found on Facebook with the comment “Pure vandalism and no respect”.

He said: “Boston needs all the help it can get. As a Bostonian through and through it was upsetting to see. The town gets run down all the time and needs all the help it can get. I want the town to be appealing to people.”

Cllr Chelcei Sharman, Boston Borough Council’s town centre portfolio holder, said: “It’s sad that someone has damaged a beautiful planter, placed solely to improve our town’s image. I would like to personally thank Chris for taking time out of his day to rectify the problem using his own initiative, a selfless and kind act. This proves that we can all do something to help improve and maintain our town’s image when the opportunity arises.

“Please, if anyone knows anything about the vandalism could you contact Boston Borough Council on 01205 314 200. Alternatively you can email me at chelcei.sharman@boston.gov.uk”