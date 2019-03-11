Boston cannabis seller caught out after burnt toast set off fire alarm is spared jail

A cannabis seller after a toaster set off the fire alarm at the house where he was staying has been spared a jail sentence.

Firefighters and an ambulance crew arrived at the property in Elizabeth Road, Boston in in November 2017 in response to the alarm and found James Devries inside.

Devries had a set of keys to the property and said he was looking after it for someone else.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that a drugs investigation began after a fire officer raised concerns.

Magic Mushrooms were found and a mobile phone belonging to Devries was seized.

Mr Howes told the court analysis of the phone revealed that Devries was involved in supplying cannabis.

"One person called Amanda made relatively frequent requests of him, on twelve days in all, " Mr Howes said.

"Another person called Floyd asked to be supplied with cannabis.

"There were also messages from others asking if the defendant wanted to be supplied with cannabis.

"On any view it is the supply of cannabis at a low level.

"The text messages suggest he wasn't street dealing, but he was a supplier.

"It wasn't his house. It was a third party who let him stay there."

Devries, 53, of Sleaford Road, Boston, admitted charges of possession of 4.06 grams of Magic Mushrooms and supplying cannabis between 18 September and 11 November 2017.

He was given a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, told him "You have pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis to one or two people on the basis that they were cannabis users and effectively acted as a conduit. There was financial gain for you."

Emma Rance, in mitigation, said that Devries was being asked by friends to provide them with drugs.

"He was the go-between . There was nothing in it for him. There was no financial gain. At that time he was a heavy cannabis user himself."