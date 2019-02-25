Boston cannabis supplier caught after toaster sets off alarm

A cannabis supplier was caught after a toaster set off a fire alarm at the house where he was staying.

Suspicions fell on James Devries, 53, after emergency services responded to the property in Elizabeth Road, Boston.

Court News

Lincoln Crown Court heard firefighters and an ambulance crew were first to attend the address on 24 November, 2017.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said police were informed after suspicions were raided by an "eagle-eyed" fire officer.

Devries admitted possessing just over four grams of Magic Mushrooms which were discovered after the alarm was set off.

Mr Howes told the court analysis of a mobile phone seized from Devries also showed his involvement in supplying cannabis.

"One person called Amanda made relatively frequent requests of him, on twelve days in all, " Mr Howes said.

"Another person called Floyd also asked to be supplied with cannabis.

"There were also messages from others asking if the defendant wanted to be supplied with cannabis.

"On any view it is the supply of cannabis at a low level.

"The text messages suggest he wasn't street dealing, but he was a supplier.

"It wasn't his house, it was a third party who let him stay there."

Devries, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing 4.06 grams of Magic Mushrooms and supplying cannabis on 24 November, 2017.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned sentence on Devries until 7 March and granted him unconditional bail.