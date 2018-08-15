Boston curry house has licence permanently revoked after three illegal immigrants found working there

A Boston curry house has has its premises licence permanently revoked after three illegal immigrants were found working there, one doing so for no wages.

The Boston Council Alcohol Licensing Sub - Committee met yesterday, Tuesday August 14, and revoked the premises licence for the Rose of Bengal restaurant, West Street, Boston.

This follows a raid on June 7 2014 by officers from the Alcohol Licence Team and Home Office Immigration.

Acting on direct intelligence, officers attended and searched the restaurant. Three immigration offenders were found in the kitchen and dining area. One of these was proven to have been working at the restaurant as a waiter for over five months. He was arrested and detained by immigration officers.

The owner of the restaurant admitted he had failed to complete the lawful checks on the male's status to work, whilst paying him no wages - only providing him with food and accommodation

The committee agreed with police that the restaurant was undermining the licensing objectives in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder.

Sergeant 1040 Kimble Enderby said: "These joint agency operations are all intelligence-led, involving premises where we have received information that persons illegally in the country are being employed at the venue.

"The decision of the licensing committee means that the Rose of Bengal will no longer be able to sell any alcohol and will be unable to sell hot food past 11pm. It sends a clear message to others considering involvement in this illegal activity. The premises has21 days to lodge an appeal against the decision, if this is not made the premises licence is removed.

“Lincolnshire Police Alcohol Licensing Team is committed to the investigation, detection and prevention of all offences associated with or around licensed premises.

This includes illegally employing workers, human trafficking and exploitation, the male employed as a waiter was working Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings but was not receiving any wages.

"Regardless of their status in the country it is unacceptable that people are exploited in this way. We would actively encourage members of the public to come forward with any information by contacting their local policing teams or ringing Crimestoppers anonymously”