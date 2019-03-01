Boston driver three times over legal alcohol limit is banned from drinking for three months by magistrates

A BOSTON driver who was found to have three times the permitted level of alcohol in his breath, has been banned from driving for three years and ordered to give up alcohol for three months, after it was revealed he had a previous similar conviction.

Martyn Leo Hayes, 32, of Old Main Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in the town.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said he was seen driving his Vauxhall Tigra at 10.15pm on February 9 in Old Main Road and gave a positive breath test reading of 105 microgrammes of alcohol, three times the legal limit of 35.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said there had been no bad driving and Hayes was driving in a car park, not the road.

She said he accepted he had 'difficulties with alcohol' and had given up a part time job.

The court heard that Hayes admitted to being a binge drinker and that he 'didn't know when to stop'.

In addition to the driving ban, he was ordered to undergo a 90 day electronically monitored alcohol ban and to observe 10 days of rehabilitation.

He was also offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 36 weeks, and ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges.