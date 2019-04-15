Boston man, 85, appears in court charged with attempted murder of his daughter

An 85 year old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder his daughter.

Richard Draffan of Cooks Lock, Boston, alleged to have tried to murder Lorraine Bisby on 12 March this year.

He is also accused of common assault to his wife Cynthia on the same date.

He appeared before Lincoln Crown Court today (Mon).

Mr Draffan appeared in court by video link. He was wrapped in an orange blanket and sat in a wheelchair during the brief hearing.

No pleas were taken and he was remanded in custody.