Boston man admits making and possessing more than 21,000 indecent images of children

A BOSTON man has been sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on charges of distributing four indecent photographs of children.

Egidijus Norvaisas, 46, of Westfield Avenue, admitted five other offences of making and possessing more than 21,000 indecent images of children, both still and moving, but denied the two allegations relating to distributing images.

All the offences relate to the period from January 2014 to May 2018.

Magistrates at Boston declined jurisdiction as their sentencing powers were not sufficient and Norvaisas was sent to the crown court for a first appearance on September 18.

He was granted unconditional bail.