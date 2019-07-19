Boston man among latest to be charged after 40 arrested in regional drugs operation

A Boston man is one of four people charged this week after a regional police operation to crackdown on drugs.

Jacob Holland, 23, of Judge Close, Boston, is one of three people to have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs in the latest batch of charges by Leicestershire Police.

The others are Benjamin Miller, 27, of Ashthorpe Road, Leicester and Rebecca Griffiths, 39, of Preston Road, Rainworth, Mansfield, Nottingham.

A fourth person, Lee Wright, 32, of Overpark Avenue, Leicester, has been charged with conspiracy to produce class B drugs and conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

They are all due to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 16 August.

The charges follow a regional enforcement operation earlier this month which saw 40 people being arrested and now brings the total number of people charged to 19.

The remaining suspects are either on bail or have been released pending further enquiries.