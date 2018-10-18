Boston man assaulted four police officers after arrest court told

A BOSTON man assaulted three police officers and a paramedic after drinking alcohol and taking painkillers, a court has heard.

Adam Newstead, 38, of Pump Square admitted the four assaults as well as assaulting Kim Harrer by beating, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Ruth Snoden, prosecuting, said that in the early hours of the morning of September 23, police were called to a house in Pump Square because Ms Harrer was alleging that he had punched her on the left leg during an argument over a cat.

She said Newstead was 'verbally and physically aggressive' and slapped a paramedic who had been called and he was arrested but had to be taken to the hospital.

Ms Snoden said that throughout the journey, Newstead was swearing and being verbally abusive towards the officers, who had to restrain him.

She said that at the hospital he kicked one officer in the groin and another in the chest, while swearing at them.

He also made inappropriate sexual remarks to two further officers who had to attend, and grabbed one of them by his upper chest and stab vest.

Ms Snoden said that after Newstead had received hospital treatment, he was taken to Boston Police Station where he said he had taken four or five painkillers because 'he felt down' and couldn't really recall anything until waking up in the custody suite.

Helen Coney, mitigating, said Newstead, who had no previous convictions, had been involved in a road accident which had changed him as a person.

She said he took prescribed painkillers for the injuries he had been left with, but had fallen out with one of his neighbours and 'ended up acting the way he did'.

She said he had been to his GP, a psychotherapist and had applied to Steps for Change'.

She said he had also written letters of apology to the police officers and paramedic he had assaulted and 'recognised his actions were inexcusable', and added that mental health had clearly had an effect on his actions.

The magistrates said his behaviour on the night had been 'reprehensible' and ordered him to undertake six months alcohol treatment as well as 10 days rehabilitation.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £200 in compensation to Ms Harrer, two of the police officers and the paramedic as well as £170 in costs and charges.