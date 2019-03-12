Boston man banned from driving after crashing into a phone box while twice legal limit

A BOSTON man has been banned from driving for 20 months after he drove his Renault Megane car into a phone box in Fenside Road in the early hours of the morning.

Andris Smitkins, 35, of Langrick Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in the town.

The court heard that a positive breath test revealed a reading of 77 microgrammes of alcohol, more than twice the legal limit of 35, after police checked him following the incident at 3.28am on February 17.

Smitkins, who was offered the drink drivers rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks, was also fined £391 and ordered to pay £124 in costs and charges.