Boston man banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample after he was seen smoking cannabis in car

A BOSTON man refused to give a blood sample for analysis to police because they had seen him smoking cannabis while driving his car, so ‘didn’t see the point’, a court has been told.

Arnis Briedis, 27, of Woad Farm Road, admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood, as well as driving without insurance and to possessing amphetamines and cannabis, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

The court was told that police stopped Briedis in his BMW car at 1pm on December 22 and he confirmed to them that the car had no insurance.

As they had seen him smoking cannabis, he was taken to the police station but he refused to give a sample there, saying: “There’s no point. You’ve seen me smoke cannabis. I’m guilty.”

A subsequent search of his home revealed small amounts of amphetamine and cannabis. In mitigation, Michael Alexander said Briedis had only bought the car that day and had planned to ‘get the insurance sorted later’.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £350 for failing to provide a blood sample and another £350 for having no insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £120 in costs and charges and given a 12 month conditional discharge for possessing the drugs.