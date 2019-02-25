Boston man had cocktail of drugs in his system while driving, court hears

A BOSTON man, who had a cocktail of drugs in his system when he was caught driving after attending a party, has ' got to the stage of his life when he knows he has to do something about his drug taking', a court has been told.

John Weir, 28, of Ingelow Avenue, admitted driving with three different drugs in his system which exceeded the legal limit, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said he was seen by police in his Ford Transit in Holmes Lane, Frampton Fen, a little before 1am on October 14 and was stopped for having no rear number light, and the officers smelt cannabis.

She said that a drugs test revealed 800 microgrammes of metabolised cocaine (the legal limit is 50), 65 microgrammes of cocaine (the legal limit is 10) and 9.8 microgrammes of cannabis (the legal limit is 2) in his bloodstream.

Mitigating, Michael Alexander said the drugs had been taken at a party the night before he was stopped.

“He has got to the stage of his life when he knows he has to do something about his drug taking,” said Mr Alexander “and since his arrest he has been very careful about not taking drugs.”

Banning him from driving for 20 months and fining him £300, the magistrates told Weir that 'the level of drugs in his system was substantial'.

He was also ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.