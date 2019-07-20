Boston man who stole £50 fragrance bottle from store 'wasn't thinking straight'

A BOSTON man who stole a £50 bottle of men’s fragrance from a town centre store, told magistrates he ‘wasn’t thinking straight’.

Tadas Balkevicius, a 22 year quality control officer, of Kyme Road, admitted stealing the Joop Homme bottle worth £52, from Oldrids on June 1, when he appeared at the town’s magistrates court.

It was said he was seen on cctv selecting the men’s fragrance and putting it in a carrier bag and then meeting some friends when he was stopped by staff.

The bottle was recovered but was damaged and could not be re-sold, the magistrates were told.

Balkevicius told police he did not go into the store planning to steal anything and didn’t know why he had done it.

In mitigation, Suleiman Baig said ‘he wasn’t thinking straight’. He was fined £153 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.