Boston man who was carrying knife in a pub faces jail sentence

A Boston man who admitted possessing a folding lock knife in a Spalding pub has been warned he faces a jail sentence.

Ben Heffernan, 22, of Wide Bargate, Boston, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The court heard Heffernan was in possession of a folding lock knife at the Punchbowl public house in New Road, Spalding, on 7 July last year.

Noel Philo, prosecuting, said the offence also put Heffernan in breach of a seven month suspended prison sentence imposed at Grimsby Crown Court in 2017 for an offence of affray.

Heffernan, who appeared in court by video link from Lincoln prison, told the hearing he was not represented by a barrister.

The court heard Heffernan had been unable to obtain legal aid because he had been in work and a letter from his previous employer was handed to the judge.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned sentence until 8 February after telling Heffernan he was in a serious position.

The judge told Heffernan: "I am very concerned about knife crime and those who carry knives in a public place.

"You are at serious risk of a custodial sentence of over 18 months and I am not willing to sentence you.

"I will adjourn sentence for you to be represented."