Boston motorist jailed after he flouted four year ban

A disqualified driver who was caught driving less than a quarter of the way through his driving ban, has been sent to prison after magistrates at Boston heard he was also subject to a suspended prison sentence.

Sergejus Peresekovas, 39, of Alderfield Close, Boston, who admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, was seen by police driving his Mercedes in St Thomas Drive at 12.10pm on April 4. Marie Stace, prosecuting, said he had been banned from driving for four years until August 2022 and also placed on a suspended 18 week prison sentence suspended for 18 months by a court last August.

Mitigating, Michelle E|lvin said that Peresekovas, who had also been convicted of disqualified driving seven years ago, was ‘well aware’ he was likely to go to prison.

After hearing from the Probation Service that Peresekovas had satisfactorily completed three of his 10 rehabilitation days and 38 hours unpaid work, which had been part of his suspended sentence order, the magistrates halved the period of imprisonment to nine weeks.

However, they sentenced him to a further six weeks for the offence of disqualified driving, a total of 15 weeks in prison.

He was also ordered to pay £115 in charges on his release and was also banned from driving for 18 months, concurrent with his existing ban.