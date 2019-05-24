Boston pensioner, 85, facing charge of attempted murder of his daughter has died

An 85 year old man facing an attempted murder charge has died in hospital, a court was told this week.

Richard Draffan of Cooks Lock, Boston, was accused of attempting to murder his daughter Lorraine Bisby on 12 March this year. He was also charged with common assault to his wife Cynthia on the same date.

Mr Draffan was initially remanded in custody but was released on bail earlier this month because of his poor health. He had not entered any plea to the charges.

This morning Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, formally closed proceedings against Mr Draffan at a brief hearing before Lincoln Crown Court.

Mr Janes told the court "He was released on bail and died one day later in Lincoln County Hospital."