Boston road closed after suspicious package found in Post Office

West Street in Boston has been closed while police deal with a suspicious package this afternoon (Thursday), however, officers say there is no risk to anyone in the area.

A statement from the police said the package was reported at the Post Office.

They said: ”There is no risk to anyone in the area, we have closed the road and will be taking precautions to ensure our officers and other emergency service staff are protected.”

They have asked people to avoid the area until officers have finished their enquiries and re-opened the road.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information should call 101 or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident 266 of March 28.