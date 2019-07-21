Boston woman threw eggs and stones at neighbour's window, court is told

A 25 YEAR old Boston woman who threw eggs and stones at the window of a neighbour, causing 'minor' cracks, had issues with them, a court has been told.

Antonia Danielle Hickman of Caleb Hill Road, Old Leake admitted causing the damage on June 6, when she appeared before the town's magistrates.

Hickman, who has 29 previous convictions, was said to be in breach of a conditional discharge imposed in April for resisting arrest and was also on a community order until next year.

The magistrates allowed the conditional discharge and community order to continue and imposed an £80 fine and £30 in charges.