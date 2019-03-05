Boston woman who found naked pictures of another woman on her boyfriend's phone shared them with victim's family and on Facebook, court hears

A BOSTON woman took revenge after finding naked photos of another woman on boyfriend's phone, by sending them to the woman's mother and other family members and posting them on Facebook, a court has heard.

The pictures ended up appearing on a pornographic site after they had been shared, although Roxanna Mirea denied she had put them there.

Mirea, 26, of Nut Lane, Old Leake admitted disclosing private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress between June 25 and August 20 last year, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Mirea, a Romanian immigrant, and her boyfriend had been in a four-year relationship and planned to marry in 2020 when in June she found the pictures on his phone.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said Mirea sent the pictures to her own phone and then sent them to the victim's mother, brother and sister-in-law and cousins and posted a message on Facebook to the woman's new partner.

The pictures also got onto a pornography site and the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, received a message from a complete stranger offering money for sex.

Ms Stace said Mirea was contacted and asked to delete the photographs but she denied putting them on the site.

She said the victim had been badly affected by what had happened as her mother in Romania believed she was selling herself for sex and her brother wouldn't talk to her for five months, which had left her feeling very lonely.

After her arrest, Mirea told the police that she had done it to 'show them what she was really like' but admitted what she had done was 'bad' and would 'cause distress', but she wanted to get revenge for 'her breaking into my four year relationship'.

Mitigating, barrister Amar Alyas said it was a 'very unfortunate incident' and that Mirea was 'very remorseful'.

He said the defendant and her boyfriend planned to marry in 2020 and she felt that the victim had 'been in contact with her boyfriend'.

“She wanted her family to know she should not have got into a relationship with her boyfriend,” he said, “so she selected people on Facebook she and the victim both knew and selected naked photos from her boyfriend's phone.”

He said she believed she had a right to do it but emphatically denied putting the pictures on to a porn site.

He said Mirea had lived in the UK since 2015 and had come here to have a better life.

The magistrates said that whilst the offence crossed the custody threshold, they felt that a community order provided the necessary punishment and rehabilitation.

They ordered Mirea to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work for the community and to undergo 15 days of rehabilitation.

They said no compensation would be ordered as she did not have the means to pay it, but was ordered to pay £170 in court costs and charges.