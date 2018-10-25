Burglars stole jewellery and cash after raiding a Kirton home

Police are appealing for witnesses or any information that will help after the break-in on a Fishmere Lane.

The raid happened between 11.30am on 23 October and 12.30am the following day, a

Do you recognise these stolen items?

Jewellery that was taken included a “Ebel” watch, earrings, and pearls.

Police want anyone who may have been driving in the area to check their dashcom footage if they have one.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The properties in these areas are on a back road, but it is believed to have a steady flow of traffic running through it. If you saw anything suspicious or have potential dashcam footage, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting reference 168 of 23 October in the subject box; by calling 101, quoting reference 168 of 23 October; or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

