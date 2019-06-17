Burglary accomplice caught over sale of stolen 42in television

The partner of a serial house burglar handled stolen property from one of his crimes at Thorpe St Peter.

Leanne Murphy took a 42in Hitachi TV to a pawn shop and sold it for £60, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard last Wednesday.

Nick Todd, prosecuting, said two houses were burgled in Thorpe St Peter on the morning of April 25 and when the TV was traced to Money Angel in Louth, Murphy was arrested.

Mr Todd said: “Her then partner Martin Fox, who she knew was a house burglar, had come back at lunchtime with some TVs and asked the defendant to sell them. It was fully obvious that they were stolen.

“Martin Fox was charged with burglary and appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on May 28 and was sentenced to five years under the three-strike burglary rule. He has a dreadful record.”

Mr Todd said the defendant told police that when she received the £60 she gave it straight to Fox.

Murphy (38), of Old Market Avenue, Spilsby, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods.

Mitigating, Sully Baig said it was a “volatile” relationship between his client and her now ex-partner Fox and she felt it better to go along with his request.

“She initially refused but he asked again and she reluctantly agreed. She has not profitted from it. He went out and bought drugs,” added Mr Baig.

He said Murphy was “glad” that Fox had been jailed because it put distance between them and she had pledged not to have anything more to do with him.

Murphy was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £20 victim surcharge.