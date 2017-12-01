Butcher fined for failing to maintain food safety

A butcher has been fined after failing to maintain food safety in a bid to prevent potential food poisoning.

Joanna Nowak, from T & R Polish Butcher, Rosegarth Street, in Boston, was prosecuted by Boston’s Environment Health Officers at Lincoln Magistrates’ court last Wednesday (November 22).

The prosecution was for failing to develop and maintain a food safety management system based on hazard analysis critical control points (HACCP) principles.

A spokesman for Boston Borough Council environmental health said: “The activity carried on at this shop, (preparation and sale of raw meat, and cooking, smoking and display and sale of ready-to-eat meat products) presents a serious risk of contamination of the ready-to-eat products by dangerous bacteria, including E. Coli, If not effectively controlled.

“Outbreaks of E.Coli from businesses just like this one have resulted in several deaths.

“An effective food safety management system, based on HACCP (hazard analysis critical control points) will control the activities to ensure that the food on sale will be safe for consumption and is essential in this type of business.”

She admitted the charge and was fined £1,800 and ordered to pay £1,000 towards legal and investigation costs and a victim surcharge of £170.

The court also made a Hygiene Prohibition Order, prohibiting the food business operator from preparing and selling smoked raw meats (sausages) and cooked meats (hams and sausages) which are cooked and/or smoked on the premises.