Butterwick man accused of child sex offences is sent to crown court

The case of a Butterwick man accused of a string of child sex offences has been sent to Lincoln Crown Court.

Jeffrey John Powell, of Mill Lane, did not enter a plea when he appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 1.

The 66-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under 13, exposing himself and observing a person doing a private act. All of these are said to have happened on many occasions between October 21, 2012 and October 20, 2015.

Powell is further charged with making indecent photographs of a child – 106 of category A (the most serious), 51 of category B and 11,818 of category C. These offences are said to have taken place between December 15, 2009 and January 31, 2018.

The 66-year-old was released on conditional bail.

He is next due to appear at the crown court on May 29.