Call for new magistrates

A campaign has been launched to recruit up to 20 new magistrates for Lincolnshire.

Those interested should submit their application form between March 26 and April 23 and, with a cap on the first 60 applications received, being speedy may prove crucial.

There will be two stages of interviews held in Lincoln between May and June.

Forms and further information are available from www.gov.uk/government/publications/become-a-magistrate-application-form and completed applications should be sent to: LRLN-JudicialSupportTeam@justice.gov.uk

Most people between the age of 18 and 65 can apply although some criminal convictions or, for example, excessive points on a driving licence, may present difficulties as can potential conflicts of interest (for example those already working in the courts or as police officers).