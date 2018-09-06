Can you help police trace man they want to talk to after fuel theft?

Police have issued a picture of a man they believe can help them with an investigation into the alleged theft of fuel from a Boston garage.

Officers want to identify the man and are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

The incident happened on 21 August at around 9pm.

"A man described as white, stocky build, and wearing dark trousers, and a hi-vis orange vest, visited the Applegreen Service Station on Sleaford Road, Boston, on an electric grey bike," said Lincolnshire Police.

He reportedly filled two cans of fuel before allegedly leaving the service station without paying.

If you believe you can help with this investigation, or know who the man in the picture is, police ask people to call 101 quoting the reference 111 of 23 August, e-mail force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk purtting the reference 111 of 23 August in the subject box, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.