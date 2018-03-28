Care worker accused of sexually touching a female patient with mental health issues

A care worker accused of five counts of abusing a woman with mental health issues that she was supposed to be looking after has been committed for trial at Crown Court.

Rebecca Burwell, 48, of High Street, Heckington, will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on April 18 or another date to be fixed, on unconditional bail having been committed from Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 21.

Burwell is accused on five counts between March 15, 2012 and December 9, 2014, on separate occasions, of sexually touching a woman who she knew was suffering from a mental disorder while she was involved in their care.

Three occasions are referred to as being in Lincolnshire, another in Boston and another in Skegness - it is unclear from the charges whether this was involving a single victim.

No plea has yet been offered.