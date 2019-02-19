CCTV image issued after bike theft

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help with their investigation after a bike was stolen from outside a Boston shop.

The Carrera Hellcat mountain bike was stolen at 5.35pm on 27 January, although police have only just released the information about it.

The green and black bike was stolen from outside Halfords on Queen Street.

A spoklesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for any information, including the identity of this man who we believe may be able to help us. If anyone saw anything at all, including a man matching the description of having dark hair, and wearing black bottoms, blue jacket, slim and being in their late teens, get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference number 190 000 46 891.”