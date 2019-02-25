CCTV image issued of man police want to talk to after theft of lager from Boston shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to talk to in relation to the theft of beer from a Boston shop.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to the public to help identify the man in the picture to assist them with an investigation into the theft of a 10-pack of Carling from the One Stop Shop in Kingsway.

A spokesman said: "On 18 February, a white man, with short dark hair, tall, aged mid-to-late-20s, and wearing a black and white Puma tracksuit, entered the shop.

"It was reported that the man picked up the pack of alcohol and ran from the store.

"If you know who this man is, or know anything about this incident, please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 quoting incident 263 of 18 February; email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 263 of 18 February in the subject line, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.