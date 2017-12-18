CCTV images released in phone theft enquiries

Police have released CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to in relation to the theft of a selection of mobile phones in Boston.

The force says they are investigating the theft from the Vodaphone shop, on Strait Bargate, which took place on December 1 at 4pm.

Police are looking to speak to these men in relation to a theft enquiry.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for information regarding the identities of these four men as we wish to speak to them in relation to a theft enquiry.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with incident number 347 of December 1.

