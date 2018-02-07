CCTV of dog walker released after burglary in Boston

CCTV has been released after a theft in Boston.

A pair of trainers were stolen from a premises on Horncastle Road in Boston on Wednesday January 24.

Do you recognise this person?

The person in the image may have information that can help police with the investigation into the burglary.

A police spokesman said: "We appreciate the photographs are not great but it's important to us to investigate crimes reported to us.

"It is a long shot but someone may recognise who the person is or who owns this dog. Please have a look at the photos and if you know who this may be please call on 101."

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.