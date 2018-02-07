CCTV of dog walker released after burglary in Boston

CCTV has been released after a theft in Boston.
A pair of trainers were stolen from a premises on Horncastle Road in Boston on Wednesday January 24.
The person in the image may have information that can help police with the investigation into the burglary.
A police spokesman said: "We appreciate the photographs are not great but it's important to us to investigate crimes reported to us.
"It is a long shot but someone may recognise who the person is or who owns this dog. Please have a look at the photos and if you know who this may be please call on 101."
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.