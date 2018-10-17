CCTV of key witness released after stabbing in Boston town centre

Police are appealing for a specific witness to come forward and help officers with their enquiries following a stabbing in Boston.
Overnight between 5 August and 6 August, at just before midnight, there was a reported stabbing in Boston town centre.
Enquiries have been made since that day, and police are now appealing for the original caller to the ambulance services to come forward. This person is a witness and not involved in the incident.
The man who called the ambulance left no details, and is believed to have called from a telephone kiosk opposite the Boots store.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man that they believe may have made the call and officers wish to speak to as a witness. They are not connected to the incident itself.
If you are the man who made the call, or you believe you can help, please contact police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 7 of 6 August in the subject box or call 101, quoting reference 7 of 6 August.
alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.