CCTV of key witness released after stabbing in Boston town centre

Police are appealing for a specific witness to come forward and help officers with their enquiries following a stabbing in Boston.

Overnight between 5 August and 6 August, at just before midnight, there was a reported stabbing in Boston town centre.

Do you recognise this man police want to trace as a witness?

Enquiries have been made since that day, and police are now appealing for the original caller to the ambulance services to come forward. This person is a witness and not involved in the incident.

The man who called the ambulance left no details, and is believed to have called from a telephone kiosk opposite the Boots store.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man that they believe may have made the call and officers wish to speak to as a witness. They are not connected to the incident itself.

If you are the man who made the call, or you believe you can help, please contact police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 7 of 6 August in the subject box or call 101, quoting reference 7 of 6 August.

alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.