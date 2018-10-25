CCTV released after £90 chocolate theft from Boston shop

CCTV has been released of a man police would like to trace in connection with the theft of £90 worth of chocolate from a shop in Boston.
Police are appealing for help to identify this man as it is believed he may be able to assist with the investigation into the theft of £90 worth of Ferrero Rocher chocolates from the Co-Op in Argyle Street on Tuesday, October 23.
The incident happened at 6.50pm. Please call 101 if you recognise this man.
Alternatively please email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers to report anonymosly on 0800 555111.