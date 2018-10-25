CCTV released after £90 chocolate theft from Boston shop

CCTV has been released of a man police would like to trace in connection with the theft of £90 worth of chocolate from a shop in Boston.

Police are appealing for help to identify this man as it is believed he may be able to assist with the investigation into the theft of £90 worth of Ferrero Rocher chocolates from the Co-Op in Argyle Street on Tuesday, October 23.

Do you recognise the man in this CCTV?

The incident happened at 6.50pm. Please call 101 if you recognise this man.

Alternatively please email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers to report anonymosly on 0800 555111.