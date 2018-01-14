CCTV released after armed robber leaves Boston shop worker shaken

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an armed robbery in Boston.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the images in connection with the incident. If you recognise him, or think you know who he is, please contact police as soon as possible.

CCTV from the armed robbery in Boston

The robbery took place just before 1pm on Friday, January 12, at the Foodstop on Vauxhall Road in Boston.

The offender, described as wearing a large black puffer jacket with the hood up and a scarf over his face, entered the shop armed with a kitchen knife and demanded money from a pregnant female member of staff.

He was given cash from the till, along with cigarettes and whisky, before leaving the store. The woman working in the shop was not hurt but was left shaken by the incident.

CCTV from the armed robbery in Boston

The offender left the shop in the direction of Main Ridge East towards John Adams Way.

We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of Vauxhall Road/Freiston Road/Main Ridge East just before or after 1pm.

If you have any information that could help the enquiry, or recognise the individual pictured, please call 101 quoting incident 193 of 12/01/2018.