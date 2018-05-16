CCTV released after bank card fraud in Boston

CCTV has been released of men police want to identify after bank card fraud in Boston.

On May 10, a vehicle was broken into on Elmwood Avenue, Boston, and a bank card belonging to the victim was taken. The card was used contactless for a total of 12 times, in Applegate Service Station, and in several shops on West Street.

Do you recognise these men?

Police are appealing for anyone who knows who the men in the pictures are to come forward.

You can contact police on 101, quoting reference 40 of 10 May, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 40 of 10 May in the subject box

One man – aged 33 – has been arrested and released under investigation.

