CCTV released after burglary at business near Boston

CCTV has been released after a business was burgled near Boston.

FH Bates and Sons, in North End, Swineshead, was broken into between 00:22am and 3am yesterday, Sunday March 18, with the offender reportedly smashing a window to enter the property,

Do you recognise this man?

The offender is described as a white male, who was wearing a tracksuit.

If you have any information, including if you know who the man in the CCTV images are as he may be able to help with police enquiries, please contact officers via email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident number (89) and date (18 March) in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting incident number 89 of 18 March, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.