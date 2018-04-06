CCTV released after burglary in Boston

CCTV has been released after a theft in Boston.

Boston CID are investigating the offence which took place at 10.10pm on Wednesday, April 4 when a man entered a property in Church Road via an insecure door.

Do you recognise this man?

It is believed he took two Samsung mobile phones from the kitchen while the residents were in another room before making his escape.

The occupants realised what had happened the following morning and reported this to the police.

Anyone who recognises this man should call 101 quoting incident 62 of April 5. To report anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.