CCTV released after criminal damage in Boston

CCTV has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with an offence of criminal damage in Boston.

At around 12:55pm on Monday January 22, a car, a blue Mazda, was parked on Wellington Road, Boston, when a man is described as walking up to the car and kicking it, causing substantial damage to the passenger door.

Do you recognise this man?

The man in the image may be able to help with the police investigation and officers would like to identify him.

If you recognise the man please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 167 of 22 January.