CCTV released after distraction theft from elderly woman

Police are appealing for three people to come forward to assist their inquiries into a distraction theft from an elderly woman in Aldi yesterday (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police said the incident took place at 2.15pm, and saw a 79-year-old lady’s purse taken from her.

Officers have released CCTV of the three people pictured as they believe they may be able to assist our inquiries.

Anyone with informcation can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 284 of April 11.