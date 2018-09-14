CCTV released after man stabbed during fight in Boston

CCTV has been released after a man was stabbed in Boston.

Police are appealing for help in finding a specific witness to a GBH incident that took place in Boston late on August 5.

Do you recognise this man?

A reported altercation between two males resulted in one man receiving a stab wound to his arm, outside Angel Court, Boston.

Police are appealing to hear from this witness who officers believe is not involved in this incident, but may have vital information.

If you are this witness, or you know who this person is, please contact police by calling 101 quoting the reference 7 of August 6 or by e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 7 of August 6 in the subject box

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Do you recognise this man?