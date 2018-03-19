CCTV released after mother and child abused in Boston McDonalds

CCTV has been released by police in Boston after a man was reportedly being verbally abusive and aggressive towards a mother and her seven-year-old child.

The incident took place on Sunday March 4, at the McDonalds in Queen Street, Boston.

The reported man was described as 45-years-old, 6ft tall, with shoulder length black hair, a black coat, dark jeans and carrying a black holdall. If you were in the restaurant at the time and witnessed what happened, please get in touch with police.

Officers wish to identify this man pictured so we they speak to him to aid this investigation.

If you do have any information, please contact police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- please remember to put the incident number (214) and date (4 March) in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting incident number 214 of 4 March, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.