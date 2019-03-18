CCTV released after serious assault in Boston

CCTV images have been released of two men police want to speak to in connection with an assault in Boston.

A man received a face and head injury, not believed to be serious, during an assault in West Street in Boston on February 18 at around 12.10pm.

Do you recognise these men?

It is believed two men assaulted the victim before running off towards the bus station.

One man had facial hair, short dark hair and was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and jeans. The second man has dark hair and was wearing dark Parka style jacket and jeans.

If you recognise these men or can assist police in the investigation, please contact them by calling 101 quoting incident number 128 of February 18, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 128 of February 18 in the subject line