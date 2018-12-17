CCTV released after sexual assault on Boston bus

CCTV has been released of a man following a sexual assault in Boston.
Police believe the man in the image may be able to help them with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.
At 3.28pm on December 5 police received a report of a sexual assault on a IT2 Brylaine bus which was heading towards the Carlton Road area of Boston.
It was reported that a woman who became unwell on the bus was sexually assaulted.
The man has been described as around 5ft 6inches, was clean shaven with dark hair and was wearing a dark coat.
Anyone who may be able to help police should contact themb y calling 101 quoting incident number 269 - 05-12-18.
Alternatively email – force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk referencing 269 of December 5 in the subject line.