CCTV released after sexual assault on Boston bus

CCTV has been released of a man following a sexual assault in Boston.

Police believe the man in the image may be able to help them with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Do you recognise this man?

At 3.28pm on December 5 police received a report of a sexual assault on a IT2 Brylaine bus which was heading towards the Carlton Road area of Boston.

It was reported that a woman who became unwell on the bus was sexually assaulted.

The man has been described as around 5ft 6inches, was clean shaven with dark hair and was wearing a dark coat.

Anyone who may be able to help police should contact themb y calling 101 quoting incident number 269 - 05-12-18.

Alternatively email – force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk referencing 269 of December 5 in the subject line.